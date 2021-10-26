Microsoft profit up 24% in quarter, driven by cloud growth

There was relatively slower growth in Microsoft’s personal computing business segment, which includes Windows software licenses for new computers. Sales in the segment grew by 12% to $13.3 billion.

Microsoft has been unveiling the next generation of its Windows software, called Windows 11, its first major update in six years. But the PC market has also been hit by supply chain problems.

Revenue from Microsoft's LinkedIn jobs networking service increased 42% from the same time last year. The company earlier this month announced it will be halting its localized version of LinkedIn in mainland China, citing tightening government restrictions affecting the only major Western social networking platform still operating in the country.

LinkedIn doesn’t disclose how much of its revenue comes from China, but it reports having more than 54 million members in the country, its third-largest user base after the U.S. and India.