Middle East latest: Israel launches wave of airstrikes across Gaza after ceasefire talks stall

Palestinian officials said at least 69 people were killed in the airstrikes.

Hamas warned that Israel’s new airstrikes breached their ceasefire and put the fate of hostages in jeopardy.

___

Here's the latest:

White House says it was consulted by Israelis before resuming attacks against Hamas

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says the “Trump administration and the White House were consulted by the Israelis on their attacks in Gaza tonight.”

“As President Trump has made it clear, Hamas, the Houthis, Iran — all those who seek to terrorize not just Israel, but also the United States of America — will see a price to pay: All hell will break lose,” Leavitt continued, speaking to Fox News on Monday evening.

