Middle East latest: Israeli defense minister officially steps down

The United Nations humanitarian office says Israel's monthlong offensive in northern Gaza is preventing the estimated 75,000 to 95,000 Palestinians in the north from receiving essential items for their survival.

On Thursday, the Israeli military says it will allow 300 truckloads of humanitarian aid supplied by the United Arab Emirates to enter the Gaza Strip in the coming days. That's less than the 350 trucks per day that the United States said it wants to see enter the war-ravaged territory.

The Israel-Hamas war began after militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting 250 others. Israel's military response in Gaza has killed more than 43,000 people, Palestinian health officials say. They do not distinguish between civilians and combatants, but say more than half of those killed were women and children.

Hezbollah began firing into Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, in solidarity with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Since the conflict erupted, more than 3,100 people have been killed and some 13,800 wounded in Lebanon, the health ministry reported.

Israeli defense minister officially steps down

JERUSALEM — Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant officially stepped down Friday in a ceremony that replaced him with Israel Katz, the former Foreign Minister, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Gallant earlier this week.

Israel has been rocked by Gallant’s firing, with the news setting off mass protests across the country. Many in Israel view Gallant as the sole moderate voice in a far-right government, and see his dismissal as a sign that the far-right government of Benjamin Netanyahu has lost interest in returning hostages still held in Gaza by Hamas militants.

Gallant thanked the military and warned that the war’s “mission is not yet complete; we must meet our moral and traditional obligation, and the war’s objective is to bring home the remaining 101 hostages who haven’t yet seen their families and homes.”

Israel Katz, his replacement, currently serves as foreign minister and is a longtime Netanyahu loyalist and veteran Cabinet minister. Katz thanked Gallant and said the war’s objectives were to “stop Iranian aggression and deny its capabilities, continue dismantling Hamas as a governing and military force, and defeat Hezbollah.” He added that returning the hostages was a top “moral priority.”

“Yoav, we were friends and will remain friends because we believe in the same things that will secure Israel’s security and future, the Jewish state,” he said. “I promise that the entire State of Israel will emerge from this war and from the pain to much higher places.”

Turkey's Erdogan hopes Trump will fulfil promises to end Middle East conflicts

ANKARA, Turkey - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he hopes US President-Elect Donald Trump will fulfil promises to end the conflict in the Middle East and tell Israel to “stop” its aggression.

Speaking to a group of journalists on a return flight from Hungary, Erdogan also said that cutting off U.S. arms support to Israel “would be a good start” toward ending the conflict in Lebanon and the Palestinian territories.

“We want that promise to be fulfilled and for Israel to be told to ‘stop,’” Hurriyet newspaper and other media quoted Erdogan as saying on Friday.

Turkey has become one of Israel’s most vocal critics, accusing the country of committing genocide in Gaza and strongly criticizing Western nations for backing Israel.

