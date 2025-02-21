Breaking: Trump administration throws out protections from deportation for roughly half a million Haitians

Middle East latest: Netanyahu says body Hamas released was that of a Gazan woman, not a hostage

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a body that Hamas militants released during the handover of remains of Israeli hostages is that of a Gazan woman instead of that of Shiri Bibas, the mother of two young boys whose bodies were returned on Thursday
The convoy carrying the coffins of four Israeli hostages, including a mother and her two children, arrives at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday Feb. 20, 2025 after they were handed over by Palestinian militant groups in Gaza.(AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The convoy carrying the coffins of four Israeli hostages, including a mother and her two children, arrives at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday Feb. 20, 2025 after they were handed over by Palestinian militant groups in Gaza.(AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Nation & World
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
X

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a body that Hamas militants released during the handover of remains of Israeli hostages is that of a Gazan woman instead of that of Shiri Bibas, the mother of two young boys whose bodies were returned on Thursday.

In a statement released Friday, Netanyahu criticized the handover of the wrong remains as a “cruel and malicious violation” of the ceasefire agreement, which has halted fighting in the Gaza Strip, and said Hamas would “pay the full price” for the action.

Hamas militants turned over four bodies on Thursday under the tenuous ceasefire, which has paused over 15 months of war. Israeli confirmed one body was that of Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 when he was abducted during the Hamas attack on Israel that started the war on Oct. 7, 2023.

The remains of Shiri Bibas’ two young sons, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, were positively identified, the Israeli Defense Forces said, but added the fourth body was not that of their mother, nor of any other hostage.

“We will work with determination to bring Shiri home together with all our hostages — both living and dead — and ensure that Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and malicious violation of the agreement,” Netanyahu said.

“The sacred memory of Oded Lifshitz and Ariel and Kfir Bibas will be forever enshrined in the heart of the nation. May God avenge their blood. And so we will avenge,” he added.

A convoy carrying the coffins containing the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including a mother and her two children, handed over by Palestinian militant groups in Gaza, drives by a road near Kibbutz Reim, southern Israel, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Pope marks 1 week in hospital with pneumonia as the obvious question...
2
Australia warns airlines to beware of a potential Chinese navy...
3
Facing pressure from Trump, Costa Rica and Honduras join Panama as...
4
French street artist Shuck One pays tribute to Black history at...
5
How Trump's mass layoffs raise the risk of wildfires in the US West...