Middle East latest: UN-backed experts accuse Israel of sexual and gender-based violence in Gaza

The Israel-Hamas war in Gaza has been paused since January by a fragile ceasefire, although Israel has cut off all food, medicine and electricity for Gaza as a pressure tactic against Hamas. Negotiations over the future of the truce and the release of Israeli hostages are continuing in Qatar, but there are no signs of a breakthrough.

Here's the latest:

Israel strikes Lebanon’s mountains along border with Syria

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency did not say whether the Thursday night airstrikes on the eastern Bekaa Valley inflicted any casualties.

The Israeli military said its air force struck facilities for Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group including some used for producing and storing weapons in the Bekaa Valley.

Since the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war was halted in late November by a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, Israel’s air force has regularly carried out attacks inside Lebanon.

Senior Turkish officials make a sudden trip to Syria

The visit comes days after Syria’s interim government reached a deal to integrate a Kurdish-led armed group, who control most of northeastern Syria, into the country's military.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria’s interim president and a former Islamist rebel, met with Hakan Fidan, Turkey’s foreign minister; Yasar Guler, defense minister; and Ibrahim Kalin, head of national intelligence. They were accompanied by Turkey’s ambassador to Syria, Burhan Koroglu.

According to privately owned Turkish news agency DHA, an official from the Turkish Defense Ministry, speaking on the customary condition of anonymity, said earlier Thursday that Ankara intends to examine “how the agreement reached will be implemented and its reflections on the field.”

Turkey deems the Kurdish forces in Syria as “terrorists” because of their links to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Part.

Israel’s foreign minister set to rejoin Netanyahu’s Likud party

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could get a boost in the country’s next election after Gideon Saar’s New Hope party signed an agreement to merge with the ruling Likud party.

Saar was once a prominent member of Likud but angrily left years ago after accusing Netanyahu of turning it into a “cult of personality.” After the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack, Saar joined Netanyahu’s coalition but later quit and returned to the opposition. In September his party joined again, expanding Netanyahu’s majority in parliament, and shortly after that Saar was appointed foreign minister.

Through the merger, Saar will bring his small base of support to Likud in the next elections, set to take place in 2026. Opinion polls, however, have indicated that New Hope would capture just a handful of parliamentary seats on its own, signaling his return will provide a minimal boost to the Likud.

Hamas urges prosecution of Israeli leaders after report alleges sexual violence against Palestinians

Hamas says the report by United Nations-backed human rights experts is “confirmation of the severity of the crime” Israel is inflicting on the Palestinians.

The report alleges Israel war in Gaza caused "disproportionate violence against women and children," and accused Israeli security forces of rape and sexual violence against Palestinian detainees.

Israel denies any systematic abuse of prisoners and says it takes extraordinary measures to avoid harming civilians.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former defense minister, accusing them of war crimes in Gaza, which they deny. The court also issued a warrant for Hamas' military leader but the militants since have confirmed that he was killed.

Jewish protesters flood Trump Tower lobby to demand Palestinian activist’s release

Demonstrators from a Jewish group filled the lobby of Trump Tower on Thursday to denounce the immigration arrest of Mahmoud Khalil. a pro-Palestinian activist who helped lead protests against Israel at Columbia University.

The Jewish Voice for Peace protesters, who carried banners and wore red shirts reading “Jews say stop arming Israel,” chanted “Bring Mahmoud home now!”

After warning the protesters to leave the Fifth Avenue building or face arrest, police put at least 65 of them in zip ties and loaded them into a police van and city bus about an hour into the demonstration.

Khalil’s supporters say his arrest is an attack on free speech and have staged protests elsewhere in the city and around the country.

A Russian airbase in Syria shelters 9,000 civilians after sectarian massacres

Thousands of Syrians who fled sectarian violence on the coast beginning a week ago are still sheltering in a Russian airbase, a Russian official said Thursday.

"Our military sheltered more than 8,000, according to yesterday’s data, probably closer to 9,000 Syrians, mostly women and children,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing Thursday.

Cashes between Islamist-led government security forces and armed groups loyal to deposed President Bashar Assad spiraled into sectarian revenge attacks that killed hundreds of civilians, most of them Alawites, a minority sect to which Assad belongs.

Thousands fled across the border into Lebanon, while others took refuge in the forests or in the Russian air base in Latakia province. Despite attempts by government officials to coax them out and assure them that the situation is under control, many have refused to go home.

Russia was a staunch ally of Assad but has attempted to mend fences with the former insurgents now leading the country.

Syrian leader signs constitution that puts the country under an Islamist group’s rule for 5 years

Syria’s interim rulers have struggled to exert their authority nationwide since they overthrew ex-President Bashar Assad last year in a lightning offensive led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

The new constitution will maintain some previsions from the previous one, including the stipulation that the head of state has to be a Muslim, and Islamic law is the main source of jurisprudence, said Abdulhamid Al-Awak, one of the seven members of the committee tasked with drafting the temporary constitution.

He said the constitution includes provisions that enshrine freedom of expression and the media. A new committee to draft a permanent constitution will be formed, but it’s unclear if it will be more inclusive of Syria’s political, religious and ethnic groups.

Trump's apparent backtrack on Gaza plan is welcomed by Arab countries

Arab countries welcomed an extremely brief remark from President Donald Trump indicating he has backed away from his plan to depopulate Gaza.

Trump responded “Nobody’s expelling any Palestinians,” to a reporter Wednesday before asking her where she worked and implying it was a dumb question.

U.S. allies Egypt and Jordan seized on those four words and released statements welcoming the remarks. Both had rejected Trump's earlier suggestion that they accept large numbers of Palestinian refugees.

Hamas issued a statement welcoming Trump’s “apparent retreat from his proposed plan to displace our people from Gaza.”

Last month, Trump proposed that Gaza’s roughly 2 million Palestinians be resettled in other countries so the U.S. could take ownership of Gaza and develop it as a beach destination for others. Human rights experts said it would likely violate international law.

25,000 Palestinian patients need medical evacuation from Gaza, global aid group says

Around 50 patients are being evacuated each day from Gaza by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies alongside its local partners.

“Yesterday, we saved 39 lives,” Kate Forbes, the federation's president, told The Associated Press on Thursday.

These 25,000 patients include chronically ill people with cancer, heart disease or hemophilia whose regular treatment has been interrupted due to Gaza's destroyed healthcare infrastructure.

The trickle of medical evacuations is still taking place during Israel's renewed blockade of humanitarian aid and electricity into Gaza.

In Cairo this week, Forbes met with some of the medical evacuees and the children accompanying them. The kids she met are deeply affected by the trauma they've witnessed, she said, leaving many of them mute upon arrival.

3 people were wounded by the Israeli strike in Syria, medics say

The Syrian Civil Defense group, also known as the White Helmets, said a woman was seriously wounded and two men were lightly injured. The group said no one was killed.

The paramedic group said the strike destroyed the targeted building in a Damascus suburb and damaged two nearby buildings.

Syrian building targeted by Israeli strike ‘was home of militant group leader'

A Palestinian Islamic Jihad member at the scene of the airstrike in Syria told The Associated Press that the apartment that was targeted was the home of the group’s leader Ziad Nakhaleh.

Ismail Sindak said the apartment had been empty for years, adding that Nakhaleh is not in Syria. Asked whether anyone was killed in the strike, Sindak said “the house was empty.”

It was not immediately clear where Nakhaleh is but he is believed to spend his time between Lebanon, Iran and Syria.

The Israeli military said its air force conducted an intelligence-based strike on a command center belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Damascus. It added that command center was used to plan and direct “terrorist activities” by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad against Israel.

1 reported killed after Israeli airstrike hits residential building in Syria

Syria’s state news agency says an Israeli airstrike has struck a residential building on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus.

The agency did not give further details about Thursday’s strike.

Israel’s defense minister confirms the airstrike in Damascus

Israel’s military said that the strike targeted a command center of the militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad. It said that the center has been used to direct attacks against Israel and vowed to “respond forcefully” to the presence of Palestinian militant groups inside Syria.

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned in a statement that “whenever terrorist activity is organized against Israel,” Syria’s new President Ahmad al-Sharaa “will find air force planes circling above him and attacking terrorist targets.”

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said the building targeted is located in the suburb of Dummar, northwest of the capital and was inhabited by Palestinians. It said one person was killed.

Israel sends food aid to Druze minority group in Syria

Israel says it has sent 10,000 packages of food aid to Syria’s Druze, as it seeks to forge ties with the minority to shape the country’s troubled transition from civil war.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said Thursday that the operation was conducted in recent weeks in coordination with local Druze leaders, with most of the aid delivered to the overwhelmingly Druze southern region of Sweida.

Israel says it is supporting an embattled minority in a country now ruled by Islamists. But many Druze have rejected its overtures, and critics accuse Israel trying to weaken and divide Syria following the overthrow of President Bashar Assad.

Israel seized a buffer zone in southern Syria shortly after Assad’s overthrow and has carried out waves of airstrikes to destroy Syria’s military. It has ordered the new security forces not to operate south of the capital, Damascus.

Israel says it is acting in Syria to protect its citizens from Iran-backed groups that were allied with Assad as well as the new government, led by a former senior al-Qaida leader who cut ties with the group several years ago.

Report says Israel used sexual and reproductive violence in Gaza

United Nations-backed experts on Thursday accused Israel of “the systematic use of sexual, reproductive and other gender-based violence” in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s mission to the U.N. in Geneva rejected the allegations and accused the The Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which was created by the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council, of relying on “second-hand, single, uncorroborated sources.”

Israel has refused to cooperate with the commission, accusing it and the council of being biased against it.

In its report released Thursday, the commission examined the widespread destruction of Gaza, the use of heavy explosives in civilian areas and Israeli attacks on hospitals and health facilities. It said all three led to “disproportionate violence against women and children.”

Israel says it took extraordinary measures to avoid harming civilians in the 15-month war, which has been paused by a fragile ceasefire. It blames civilian deaths and destruction on Hamas because the militants operate in residential areas.

The commission also accused Israeli security forces of rape and sexual violence against Palestinian detainees. Israel denies any systematic abuse of prisoners and says it takes action when there are violations.

The commission is led by former U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay. Its findings can be used as evidence for the International Criminal Court or other bodies that seek to prosecute war crimes.

The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostages. A U.N. envoy last year said there were "reasonable grounds" to believe Hamas committed rape and sexual violence in the attack.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed over 48,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many of the dead were combatants.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP