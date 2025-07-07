Twins slugger and Georgia native Byron Buxton becomes 4th participant in next week's Home Run Derby

Buxton joins Nationals outfielder James Wood, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh in the competition. Buxton, who has 20 homers this season, is from Baxley, Georgia, and was the second overall pick by the Twins in the 2012 draft.

The 31-year-old Buxton becomes the eighth Twins hitter to take part in the derby. Justin Morneau won the event in 2008.

New York Mets slugger and two-time winner Pete Alonso joined Philadelphia designated hitter Kyle Schwarber in electing to skip the event. Both told reporters Sunday about their decisions.

Alonso was named a National League reserve for the All-Star Game in a season when he's hit 20 homers. He won the Home Run Derby in 2019 and 2021. It wasn't held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m not necessarily called this year to do it. I love the event. It’s a sick event. I just didn’t really feel motivated to do it this year," Alonso said, according to MLB.com. “I just figured I’d take a break, use the break as recovery and get back at it, help the team win in the second half.”

Although he's not participating this summer, Schwarber left the door open to taking part next season when the All-Star Game is held in Philadelphia. Schwarber has 27 homers this season and made his third All-Star team.

