Midterm updates | Texas AG runoff tests Bush family clout

FILE - Republican Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush makes a campaign stop, Feb. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Bush is running for attorney general in Texas' Republican primary runoff election against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
Tuesday’s primary runoff election in Texas will test how much weight the Bush family name still carries in America’s biggest red state in the race for attorney general

AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday’s primary runoff election in Texas will test how much weight the Bush family name still carries in America’s biggest red state in the race for attorney general.

But George P. Bush, who’s challenging embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton for the Republican nomination, says Tuesday’s vote isn’t about family dynasty.

Speaking in Austin after casting his ballot, Bush says the election is “about doing the right thing and supporting the right people for the right offices.”

Paxton is the subject of an ongoing FBI investigation over accusations of corruption, and he’s still awaiting trial on securities fraud charges after being indicted in 2015.

Bush, who now serves as Texas’ land commissioner, called Paxton “a crook ... who continually abuses his office.”

Bush forced a runoff against Paxton during a crowded four-way primary election in March. But he still trailed Paxton by 20 points in the March election, underscoring Paxton’s continued political durability in Texas.

___

Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Texas and Minnesota are holding primary elections Tuesday.

HERE’S WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW:

— 2022 midterms: What to watch in Georgia, Texas, elsewhere

— Unopposed Stacey Abrams still a target in Republican primary

— Ex- Trump press secretary Sanders bids for Arkansas governor

Follow all AP stories on the midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections.

FILE - Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at the Austin Police Association on Sept. 10, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Paxton faces Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush in a Republican primary runoff election on Tuesday May 24, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

