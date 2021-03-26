Migrant arrivals to Europe lower but deaths remain high

The Central Mediterranean north of Libya saw 984 people perish in 2020. Meanwhile, on the Atlantic route to the Canaries at least 849 victims were recorded — more than four times as many as in any previous year, according to the report, “Maritime Migration to Europe.”

But the organization admits its data is incomplete. So-called “invisible shipwrecks,” when entire boats disappear and leave no survivors, are especially concerning, the report said.

In 2020 there were at least 19 cases of invisible shipwrecks in the Atlantic and Mediterranean, with 571 people reported missing, according to IOM data requested by the AP.

“Such cases are extremely difficult to detect, let alone verify, and are yet another indication that the true number of deaths on maritime routes to Europe is far higher than indicated by the available data,” the report said.

The Associated Press has most recently come across an example of uncounted deaths after interviewing two survivors who reached the Canary Islands last November. According to them more than 20 people on their boat did not survive the two-week odyssey.

The group of approximately 180 people had departed the town of Joal-Fadiouth in Senegal but ran out of food, water and fuel after the eighth day.

“It was horrible,” said Babacar Mboup, a former fisherman who was among them. “I saw people dying by my side.” Their bodies were thrown overboard after they passed away, one by one.

Finally, a Spanish rescue helicopter found their boat drifting 33 miles from the island of El Hierro. When rescuers reached the 158 survivors, only one body remained on the boat. Fearing backlash, those alive did not tell authorities that another 20 people were in the ocean. And so only one death was recorded.

Mboup says he didn’t know most of those who died but had alerted the family of one of the deceased whom he did know. His name was Lamine, and he was 28 years old.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 file photo, refugees and migrants are rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after leaving Libya trying to reach European soil aboard an overcrowded rubber boat in the Mediterranean sea. Though the number of migrants and asylum seekers reaching Europe in 2020 is the lowest it has been in the past decade, deaths and disappearances on sea routes to the continent remained alarmingly high with only a small percentage of bodies being recovered according to a report released Friday, March 25, 2021 by UN's migration agency. (AP Photo/Sergi Camara, File) Credit: Sergi Camara Credit: Sergi Camara