Migrants rally in Mexico City to mark immigration day

The year started with a massacre in January that killed 19 people, including 16 Guatemalan migrants, in the northern state of Tamaulipas. Twelve state police officers face charges in those killings.

It continued with Mexican government efforts to prevent the formation of new migrant caravans, and then the Dec. 9 crash of a semi-trailer truck packed with migrants.

“These were the visible tragedies of 2021, but we must not forget the painful daily tragedies that migrants often suffer in silence: disappearances, executions, extorsion, rape, torture,” the groups wrote.

“In their rush to contain migration to the United States, the U.S. government, as well as Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and other Latin American countries, are tightening up and militarizing their immigration policies, without taking into account the human cost of these measures,” the statement added.

The Mexican government has tried to appease the United States by stopping caravans of walking migrants and allowing the reinstatement of the “Remain in Mexico” policy. But Mexico has been unable to stanch the flood of migrants stuffed by the hundreds into trucks operated by smugglers who charge thousands of dollars to take them to the U.S. border — trips that all too often turn deadly.

Caption Migrants gather at the Anti Monument to the 72 migrants in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, on International Migrants Day. In 2010, 72 migrants were assassinated in San Fernando, Tamaulipas. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

Caption Honduran Liseth Burgos, 33, holds a placard that says in Spanish: "We are all children of migrants," during a gathering at the Anti Monument to the 72 migrants in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, on International Migrants Day. In 2010, 72 migrants were assassinated in San Fernando, Tamaulipas. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

Caption Migrants gather at the Anti Monument to the 72 migrants in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, on International Migrants Day. In 2010, 72 migrants were assassinated in San Fernando, Tamaulipas. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

Caption Migrants gather at the Anti Monument to the 72 migrants in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, on International Migrants Day. In 2010, 72 migrants were assassinated in San Fernando, Tamaulipas. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

Caption Honduras migrant Kevin Bonilla, 27, carries his son Cristian, 2, on his shoulder on their way to Bosque Chapultepec in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, on International Migrants Day. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

Caption Migrants hold a placard that says in Spanish: "Migrating is not a crime, criminal is a government that represses migrants," on their way to Bosque Chapultepec in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, on International Migrants Day. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

Caption A migrant rests at Reforma Avenue during a gathering at the Anti Monument to the 72 migrants in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, on International Migrants Day. In 2010, 72 migrants were assassinated in San Fernando, Tamaulipas. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

Caption Mexican police stop a group of migrants that want to enter Bosque Chapultepec in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, on International Migrants Day. After a moment, the migrants were allowed to enter. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

Caption Migrants enter Bosque Chapultepec in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, on International Migrants Day. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)