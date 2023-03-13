Mikaela Shiffrin gets new head coach in female pioneer Harjo

The U.S. ski team said Karin Harjo, a pioneer for female coaches in Alpine skiing who has served as head coach of Canada's women's team this winter, will take up the role in April and join Shiffrin for post-season training and an equipment testing camp.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Karin again, this time more directly as my new head coach," said Shiffrin, who split with her former coach Mike Day during the world championships one month ago.