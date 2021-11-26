Mikaela Shiffrin looking forward to Killington homecoming

While the 26-year-old Shiffrin hails from Vail, Colorado, she can almost consider Killington a hometown race as she honed her skills nearby at the Burke Mountain Academy as a teenager.

“It’s really exciting, probably because I spent so much time in the East Coast and I know how passionate people are about the sport there," Shiffrin said. "We definitely missed it last year and it’s very exciting to be looking forward to it this year again.”

Shiffrin won the season-opening giant slalom World Cup in Sölden but finished second to Vlhova — her biggest rival — in both the slalom races in Levi, Finland last week. Both Shiffrin and Vlhova skipped a parallel event in Austria.

Shiffrin’s success has come despite an ongoing struggle with back pain that has interfered with her training schedule. And that could affect her this weekend too.

“She’s had huge success in the slalom, and knock on wood I think she’s won it every time they’ve put it on (in Killington). But she definitely has something to prove with that GS hill,” said Shiffrin’s coach, Mike Day. “With a back injury shortly after Sölden, we haven’t been able to produce any GS volume at all. ... So we’ll be, I guess, running on fumes, so to say, as far as GS goes. But we’ll see what she’s able to put together.”

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, right, winner of an alpine ski, World Cup women's slalom, celebrates on the podium with second placed United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, in Levi, Finland, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Caption United States' Mikaela Shiffrin competes during the first run of an alpine ski, World Cup women's slalom in Levi, Finland, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati