Breaking: Michelle Trachtenberg, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' and 'Harriet the Spy' star, dies at 39

Mike Green tells reporters at NFL combine he left Virginia after being accused of sexual assault

NFL draft prospect Mike Green says he transferred from Virginia to Marshall after being accused of sexual assault for the second time
Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NFL draft prospect Mike Green, a second-team All-America edge rusher, says he transferred from Virginia to Marshall after being accused of sexual assault for the second time.

Green told reporters Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine that he also was accused of sexual assault in high school, adding he was never charged and insisting he did nothing wrong.

The 6-foot-3, 251-pound native of Williamsburg, Virginia, played in six games for the Cavaliers during the 2021 season and did not appear on the field the following year.

“No grudges are held,” he said, regarding his departure from the school.

The Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year had 17 sacks last season, the most in major college football. He had 21 1/2 sacks in two seasons with the Thundering Herd.

"I'm the best edge rusher here," Green said at the NFL combine.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

In Other News
1
Why the Trump administration may want Ukraine's minerals
2
NYC Mayor Eric Adams skips forum as he awaits decision on legal fate
3
Judge weighs continued freedom for Adnan Syed in 'Serial' murder case
4
What we know about the illnesses that have sickened over 400 people and...
5
Dramatic rescue saves horse from icy pond in New York