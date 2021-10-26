Mike Tomlin: idea he's a candidate for college jobs 'a joke'

Tomlin is 148-81-1 in 15 seasons with the Steelers, one shy of the number his predecessor — Hall of Famer Bill Cowher — reached in the same number of seasons with the club. The Steelers signed Tomlin to a three-year contract extension in April that runs through 2024.

The 49-year-old, who played collegiately at William & Mary before going into coaching, has no connection to USC or LSU. He's spent the overwhelming majority of his coaching career in the NFL. Tomlin last coached at the college level while serving as the defensive backs coach at the University of Cincinnati in 1999 and 2000. He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a defensive backs coach in 2001 and has been in the NFL since then.

Tomlin, whose team is 3-3 heading into a visit to AFC North rival Cleveland (4-3) on Sunday, said this would be the last time he addresses his name in connection — however loosely — with college jobs.

“Never say never, but never,” he said. “ Anybody else got any questions about any college jobs? There is not a booster with a big enough blank check."

___

