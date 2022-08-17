Mike Trout plans to return for Angels on Friday in Detroit

Last season's disappointment seems to be a motivation for Trout to return with only seven weeks left in another lost season for the Angels (51-66), who haven't made the playoffs since 2014. Los Angeles has plummeted out of the postseason picture again this summer despite being in first place in the AL West on May 11.

After Angels athletic trainer Mike Frostad said last month that Trout's current injury might be something he must monitor for the rest of his career, Trout rushed to assure fans that his career isn't over.

A return to the lineup underlines that commitment by Trout, who is in the fourth season of a 12-year, $426 million contract. He also said he plans to develop a workout plan to strengthen his back during another long offseason for the Angels.

Although his injury might benefit from some light days of action, Trout says he'll keep playing center field to allow AL MVP Shohei Ohtani to remain the Angels' designated hitter.

“I think we have a pretty good DH,” Trout said with a grin.

