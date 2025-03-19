Mikey Madison, Jack Black and Jon Hamm will host spring 'Saturday Night Live' episodes

Black has signed on to host for the fourth time on April 5, a day after the release of his newest film, “A Minecraft Movie.”

Elton John and Brandi Carlile are set to duet as musical guests the day after the drop of their album collaboration "Who Believes in Angels?" It features their Oscar-nominated song "Never Too Late."

Hamm has also agreed to become a four-time host on April 12, the day after the debut of his Apple TV+ show "Your Friends and Neighbors." And Lizzo will be a four-time musical guest as she promotes her forthcoming album, "Love in Real Life."

"SNL" has been basking in the spotlight all season. Its 50th anniversary celebration last month became NBC's most-watched prime-time entertainment telecast in five years, reaching nearly 15 million viewers.