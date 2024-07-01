BreakingNews
Crews resume search for swimmer at Dayton lake

Military horses bolt through London in scene reminiscent of runaway stampede in April

The British Army says three runaway horses have been captured after bolting through the streets of central London
Nation & World
39 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — Three runaway horses bolted through the streets of central London Monday after one was spooked by a bus and two others tossed their riders, the Army said.

The Army said one horse Monday had minor injuries but didn’t require further treatment and neither soldier was injured.

The scene was reminiscent of — but less chaotic — than an incident when five horses bolted in April and two were seriously injured.

The incident Monday occurred as five soldiers from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment conducted a routine exercise with six horses.

A riderless horse that was being led got spooked while two other horses threw off their riders and bolted.

One was caught a short distance away but two others made it to Vauxhall Bridge, about 1.5 miles (2.5 kilometers) away.

None of the horses Monday was involved in the April escape.

In Other News
1
US Supreme Court Latest: Court expected to rule on Trump immunity case...
2
Gathered at Camp David, Biden's family tells him to stay in the...
3
Hurricane Beryl takes aim at southeastern Caribbean as a powerful...
4
All-Star Paul George set to join 76ers on a $212 million free-agent...
5
Turkey's president accuses opposition of stoking racism after...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top