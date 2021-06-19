Milkha Singh, India's 'Flying Sikh' ace runner, dies at 91

Singh represented India at the Olympics in 1956, 1960 and 1964.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes to the athlete and called him a “colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians.”

“His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions,” Modi said in a tweet.

Singh was born in a small village of undivided India, which is now in Pakistan. He saw his parents and siblings being killed by a mob during the Partition of British India, which left up to 1 million people dead and led to the creation of two new countries — India and Pakistan.

During the riots, Singh escaped to the jungle and then managed to find a train that brought him to New Delhi, where he later joined the army.

Singh’s exploits on the track made him a national hero. His story of becoming the newly created country’s first athletic champion has been passed on to generations. In 2013, his life was turned into a popular Bollywood film, “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” (Run Milkha Run).

Singh is survived by a son — golfer Jeev Milkha Singh — and three daughters.