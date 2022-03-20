Miller scores 24, Terps roll past Florida Gulf Coast 89-65

The undersized Eagles brought a distinctive style to this tournament, relying heavily on 3-pointers and using good spacing to open up the lane for occasional 2s. The Terrapins, however, were athletic enough to defend all of it, and Maryland is comfortable playing an up-tempo style despite not being all that deep.

Miller, who missed extensive time early this season because of knee problems, was taller than anyone on FGCU's roster at 6-foot-3. She also did plenty of damage from the perimeter, making three 3s in the first half.

In addition to all her scoring, Miller contributed nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and one emphatic blocked shot.

BIG PICTURE

FGCU: The Eagles were a dangerous team, but on this day they were facing an opponent that could match their quickness. A first-ever Sweet 16 appearance for FGCU will have to wait.

Maryland: Injuries have held the Terps back this season, but they may be hitting their stride at the right time. They turned a close game into a blowout in impressive fashion.

UP NEXT

Maryland heads to the Sweet 16 in Spokane, Washington. Stanford and Kansas played Sunday night for the right to face the Terps.

Caption Florida Gulf Coast guard Kendall Spray shoots a free throw against Maryland during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption The Maryland reacts after guard Diamond Miller, not visible, made a block on a shot by Florida Gulf Coast guard Tishara Morehouse during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez