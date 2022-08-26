dayton-daily-news logo
X

Mills throws TD pass, Texas beat 49ers 17-0 to end preseason

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is pressured by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is pressured by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam (56) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Nation & World
14 minutes ago
Davis Mills threw a touchdown pass to Chris Moore to help the Houston Texans beat the San Francisco 49ers 17-0 on Thursday night in the preseason finale for both teams

HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw a touchdown pass to Chris Moore to help the Houston Texans beat the San Francisco 49ers 17-0 on Thursday night in the preseason finale for both teams.

Mills was 6 for 10 for 58 yards with an interception. He played the entire first half and the first drive of the second half, finishing off his night with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Moore.

Mills’ second-quarter interception hit the hands of Moore in the end zone, but was deflected by Samuel Womack III and picked off by Tarvarius Moore.

San Francisco starting quarterback Trey Lance was 7 for 11 for 49 yards on three scoreless drives. Two of the drives ended in punts and one ended on downs. Lance was scrambling from the Houston pass rush on many of his plays and was sacked once.

Backup 49ers quarterbacks Nate Sudfeld and Brock Purdy both threw an interception.

Houston took a 7-0 lead when rookie fourth-round pick running back Dameon Pierce scored on a 1-yard run that capped off a lengthy drive on the Texans’ first possession. Pierce is listed behind veteran running backs Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead on the depth chart but he started Thursday night.

Mack had 10 rushes for 55 yards, and Burkhead had 10 carries for 28 yards.

Houston rookie safety Jalen Pitre, a second-round pick, had five tackles, including one for a loss.

Texans kicker Matt Ammendola made a 45-yard field goal in the third quarter to put Houston up 17-0. Ammendola later missed from 31 yards. Veteran kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn was sidelined with an injury so the Texans signed Ammendola for the preseason finale.

Undrafted rookie linebacker Segun Olubi led San Francisco with nine tackles.

INJURIES

Two San Francisco second-string linebackers suffered injuries in the first half. Oren Burks suffered a knee injury and Curtis Robinson suffered an ankle injury. Defensive tackle Akeem Spence was evaluated for a concussion.

FIRST-ROUND PICKS

Texans first-round draft picks cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., taken third overall, and left guard Kenyon Green, the 15th pick, both played in the game, with Stingley starting and Green taking reps with the second team.

HONORING ROOTES

The Texans observed a pregame moment of silence and video tribute for former team president Jamey Rootes. He died this week “after a battle with mental health issues,” his wife said in a Facebook post. Rootes served as team president from the inaugural season in 2002 until February 2021.

UP NEXT

49ers: At Chicago on Sept. 11.

Texans: Host Indianapolis on Sept. 11.

Combined ShapeCaption
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) throws against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Credit: Eric Christian Smith

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) throws against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Combined ShapeCaption
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) throws against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Combined ShapeCaption
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Samuel Womack III (26) breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. Womack was called for pass interference on the play. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Samuel Womack III (26) breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. Womack was called for pass interference on the play. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Samuel Womack III (26) breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. Womack was called for pass interference on the play. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Malik Turner (17) celebrates a play with teammate Taybor Pepper (46) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Credit: Eric Christian Smith

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Malik Turner (17) celebrates a play with teammate Taybor Pepper (46) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Combined ShapeCaption
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Malik Turner (17) celebrates a play with teammate Taybor Pepper (46) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Combined ShapeCaption
San Francisco 49ers tight end Charlie Woerner (89) runs past Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson (21) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Credit: Eric Christian Smith

San Francisco 49ers tight end Charlie Woerner (89) runs past Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson (21) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Combined ShapeCaption
San Francisco 49ers tight end Charlie Woerner (89) runs past Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson (21) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Combined ShapeCaption
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Samuel Womack III (26) breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Chris Moore (15) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. The ball was intercepted by San Francisco 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Samuel Womack III (26) breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Chris Moore (15) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. The ball was intercepted by San Francisco 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Samuel Womack III (26) breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Chris Moore (15) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. The ball was intercepted by San Francisco 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Samuel Womack III (26) breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Chris Moore (15) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. The ball was intercepted by San Francisco 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore (33). (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Samuel Womack III (26) breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Chris Moore (15) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. The ball was intercepted by San Francisco 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore (33). (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Samuel Womack III (26) breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Chris Moore (15) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. The ball was intercepted by San Francisco 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore (33). (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Jordan Willis (75) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Jordan Willis (75) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Jordan Willis (75) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Texans linebacker Jake Hansen (49) celebrates with teammate after he intercepted a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Houston Texans linebacker Jake Hansen (49) celebrates with teammate after he intercepted a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Texans linebacker Jake Hansen (49) celebrates with teammate after he intercepted a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

In Other News
1
No shocker: US tops Uruguay in World Cup qualifier, 105-71
2
Chiefs honor Dawson, beat Packers 17-10 in preseason finale
3
Chauvin moved to Arizona federal pen in George Floyd killing
4
Climate initiative centers on Black Americans
5
Student loan relief highlights burden on Black borrowers
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top