Min Woo Lee penalized for causing his ball to move on 13th hole at the Masters

Min Woo Lee was penalized one stroke after his third round in the Masters after tournament officials determined he caused his ball to move on the 13th fairway
20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Min Woo Lee was penalized one stroke after his third round in the Masters on Saturday after tournament officials determined he caused his ball to move on the 13th fairway.

The penalty turned his par on the hole into a bogey and his score into a 5-over 77.

Augusta National said in a statement that Lee asked for an official after he noticed his ball has moved, and it was later determined that “his actions near the ball did cause it to move.”

Lee, a 26-year-old Australian with a big following on social media, won his first PGA Tour title two weeks ago at the Houston Open. He's playing in his fourth Masters, with his best finish a tie for 14th three years ago.

