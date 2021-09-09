Mindy, now a tropical depression, dumps rain over Georgia

"There's no hope of going home anytime soon because of how deep the water is," Van Hook told WGFL-TV in Gainesville on Wednesday. "There's no place for us to even walk you know. I had to remove my horse from the property, and I lost my chickens."

Mandy Lemmermen, spokesperson for the county's emergency management office, told the television station that as the water recedes in some areas, it rises in others.

“Now we’re seeing where people who weren’t flooded a week or two ago are now flooded as the water moves throughout the county,” she said, adding that the area expected between 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain from Mindy.

A slower east-northeastward motion is forecast Thursday night through Saturday. The center of Mindy was expected to move across southeastern Georgia Thursday morning, and over the western Atlantic by later in the day. Little change in strength was forecast through Thursday night. Gradual weakening is expected on Friday and Mindy is forecast to become a remnant low by Saturday.

The tropical storm warning in effect from Mexico Beach, Florida, to the Steinhatchee River was canceled. That area is about 300 miles (500 kilometers) east of southern Louisiana, where Hurricane Ida made landfall late last month. The region is still recovering from the deadly and destructive Category 4 storm.

Mindy is the 13th-named storm of what has been another busy Atlantic hurricane season. According to a tweet from Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach, the average date for the 13th-named storm from 1991-2020 was Oct. 24.