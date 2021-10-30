dayton-daily-news logo
X

Minibus crash in Turkey kills Swedish tourist; 5 injured

Turkish officials investigate after a minibus crashed near Aksu, in Antalya, Turkey, early Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (IHA agency via AP)
Caption
Turkish officials investigate after a minibus crashed near Aksu, in Antalya, Turkey, early Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (IHA agency via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Nation & World
26 minutes ago
Turkey's state broadcaster TRT News says a Swedish tourist has been killed and five others have been injured in a minibus crash near the southern Turkish resort of Antalya

ISTANBUL (AP) — A minibus carrying foreign tourists crashed near the southern Turkish resort of Antalya on Saturday, killing a Swedish national and injuring five others, state broadcaster TRT News reported.

The 71-year-old Swede died at the scene of the crash in Aksu in the early hours of the morning, TRT said. Four Danish nationals and the Turkish driver were hurt when the minibus hit roadside barriers.

The driver was detained by police after hospital treatment.

Hurriyet newspaper’s website reported the tourists were being driven to Antalya airport at the time of the crash.

In Other News
1
Biden attends Mass at St. Patrick's Church in Rome
2
Police warn woman not to wear Halloween costume as protest
3
Go-Go's, Tina Turner, Carole King highlight Rock Hall class
4
Sudan security forces shoot dead 2 protesters, doctors say
5
How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top