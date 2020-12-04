Mining giant Glencore lays out climate plan as CEO retires

But the company also said it expects fossil fuels to play an important role “for many years to come” and that it won't sell off its coal mines.

“Responsible stewardship of our coal assets and responsible reduction of our coal portfolio, while maintaining a focus on our high-quality coal assets in Australia, supports our ambition to reduce our total emissions to achieve net zero by 2050,” Glencore said.

Separately, the company said long-time chief executive Ivan Glasenberg will retire next year. The South African-born executive joined Glencore in 1984 and took over as CEO in 2002, helping establish it as one of the biggest players in the closed world of commodities.

One British newspaper once called Glencore “the biggest company you’ve never heard of.”

Glasenberg will be succeeded by Gary Nagle, 45, who currently heads the company's coal industrial business.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://www.apnews.com/Climate