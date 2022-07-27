Minister: Lebanon to build new silos to ease wheat crisis

Sluggish wheat imports as a result of the Russian war in Ukraine and skyrocketing food and fuel prices have sparked panic and scuffles at bakeries for partially subsidized bread.

Salam said Lebanon in June received a technical feasibility study by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development greenlighting the construction of two grain silos north of the capital in the Tripoli Port and in the eastern Bekaa Valley.

“Building the silos will be serious crisis management, because we need the (grain) reserves,” Salam told the AP. “All the shipments that took one week to 10 days to arrive now take up to a month. And in some cases they are being canceled.”

Salam said he is also in talks with the World Bank and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for funding.

The Lebanese Central Bank for years has subsidized wheat imports to keep bread prices stable, but bread prices has slowly increased as Lebanese pound lost over 90 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar. The Central Bank has slowly has reeled back from its subsidies as its foreign reserves continues to shrink.

The minister last week accused bakery owners hoarding subsidized wheat for traditional Arabic bread, a local staple, to sell them at higher prices later for a higher profit.

Parliament on Tuesday voted to spend a $150 million World Bank loan on wheat imports, which caretaker Economy Minister Amin Salam hopes would keep bread prices steady for at least six months. Lebanon should receive the funding within the next month, he said.

The minister said building the two new silos and having them fully operational could happen within a year. But new silos for Beirut will take time, pending a sluggish judicial probe and a virtually non-existent port cleanup and reconstruction plan.

Salam said the port silos held 125,000 tons. "We're seeking a similar number for Tripoli, and a smaller number in the Bekaa,” he explained. “This way, once we have the three of them, Lebanon is secure with nine months of reserves.”

Lebanon's economy for almost three years has been spiraling. Experts blame decades of poor economic planning and corruption with no accountability from the country's numerous sectarian political parties. Meanwhile, the government has struggled to implement financial and structural reforms to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout program and unlock billions of dollars in financial aid.

Smoke rises from the silos in the north block of Beirut Port, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Beirut, Lebanon, after they caught fire. The silos were destroyed by a massive explosion in 2020. Lebanon's Environment and Health Ministries warned residents living in neighbourhoods near the Beirut Port to wear K95 masks and to stay indoors, as one of its mammoth grain silos may partially collapse.