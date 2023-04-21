Minister: Ukraine will win war of technologies

He acknowledged that Russia was also aware of the importance of technology on the battlefield, and was actively developing and improving its own.

“Every day, there are new UAVs on the battlefield from our side and from Russia’s side,” Fedorov said. “We see what kind of drones they have. We receive, disassemble and study them”.

He said the government was planning investments in new technology projects to encourage further competition and innovation.

“In this technology war we will surely win,” he said.

“Even if fewer than 50-60% of supported projects will give some result, it can be decisive on the battlefield.”

In recent weeks, anticipation of a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive this spring has risen. Fedorov said it was impossible to imagine any efficient operations without technologies on the battlefield.

Ukraine has not mounted a major operation to liberate occupied territories since it retook the city of Kherson and part of the surrounding province last November. However, the frequency of reported drone attacks in Russia has increased.

Over the past months, a spate of drone strikes has targeted areas in southern and western Russia, reflecting the growing reach of the Ukrainian military. After each strike, Russian authorities blamed Ukraine, but Ukrainian official stopped short of openly claiming responsibility. Instead, they emphasized the right to strike any target in response to the Russian aggression.

Fedorov said the effect of Ukraine's drone warfare could be seen in Russia's actions, noting that Russia has now started moving armored equipment further from the front line.

“There have been certain events that have changed the situation, but we continue to scale this useful experience,” he said, but refused to be drawn on the details.

Commenting on the battle for the city of Bakhmut, the longest of the war so far, Fedorov said that the "use of technologies is invaluable in such situations." "When you have limited artillery resources, weapons, ammunition, and strike drones, you need to be as accurate as possible," he said. This accuracy can be achieved in particular by drones.

However, with a front line thousands of kilometers long, the heavy weapons and armored equipment traditional for warfare remained essential, Fedorov said. Technology could help Ukraine locate potential targets, but the army could not hit them all because it lacked the necessary artillery and ammunition, he said.

The delivery of promised aid from partner countries remained “critical,” said the minister in charge of technologies.