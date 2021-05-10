Minke whale is lost far from home in London's Thames River

Port staff were joined by firefighters, coast guard members and marine animal rescue divers.

Minke whales, which are more typically found in the northern Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, can grow to a size of nine meters (30 feet).

Meanwhile, in Spain, a marine wildlife group was working to make sure that a gray whale found near Spain’s northeastern Mediterranean coast, far from its usual northern Pacific migration routes, does not get stranded.

Maritime rescuers, firefighters and other authorities worked with conservationists over the weekend to keep a whale nicknamed Wally from venturing into shallow water and ports near Barcelona.

The maritime group said the whale entered the Mediterranean Sea through the Strait of Gibraltar and has been spotted since March in the vicinity of Morocco, Algeria, Italy and France.

In an aerial video released by the group, the whale could be seen only meters (yards) away from a seawall near one of Barcelona’s main beaches.

Aritz Parra contributed from Madrid.

A Minke whale, which was freed on Sunday after it became stuck on Richmond lock's boat rollers but has remained in the Thames, is seen near Teddington Lock in London, Monday, May 10, 2021. A Port of London Authority spokesperson said a whale had never been seen this far up the Thames before, some 95 miles from its mouth. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Credit: Yui Mok Credit: Yui Mok

In this image taken from video, a rescue crew attempt to move a whale to safety at Richmond Lock, London, Sunday May 9, 2021, after it became stranded in the River Thames in south-west London. (Gareth Furby via AP) Credit: Gareth Furby Credit: Gareth Furby

People gather on the footpath at Teddington Lock to try and spot a Minke whale, which was freed on Sunday after it became stuck on Richmond lock's boat rollers but has remained in the Thames, is seen near Teddington Lock in London, Monday, May 10, 2021. A Port of London Authority spokesperson said a whale had never been seen this far up the Thames before, some 95 miles from its mouth. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Credit: Yui Mok Credit: Yui Mok

