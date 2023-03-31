Minneapolis leaders approve agreement to revamp policing

Chauvin was later convicted of murder. He and three other officers who were at the scene are now serving prison terms.

Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero were expected to sign the agreement before briefing reporters later Friday morning.

The U.S. Department of Justice is still investigating whether Minneapolis police engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination, and that investigation could lead to a separate consent decree with the city.

The state settlement, which still requires court approval, runs over 140 pages. It contains sections governing the use of force; stops, searches and arrests; the use of body-worn and dashboard cameras; training; officer wellness; responding to mental health and behavioral crises; and others. It also requires the appointment of an independent evaluator to monitor compliance.