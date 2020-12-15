Minnesota frees man serving life in child's 2002 death

He had asked the board for a pardon and commutation to time already served. The request, he said, was “not in any way, shape or form me trying to minimize the tragedy of the loss of" Tysha Edwards. “I come before you, a 34-year-old man who spent more than half of his life incarcerated for a crime I didn’t commit.”

Burrell spoke about how he didn't know what was going on when he was sentenced. He said he converted to Islam and became a religious leader in prison.

“I tried to make the best of my situation,” he said. “I started going in and extracting medicine out of the poison. The trials and tribulations I was going through, I tried to get something out of it.”

His request was accompanied by testimony from community leaders and letters from young men in prison, who attested to his strong character and moral leadership behind bars.

“I just tried to be the best human being that I could be in hopes that one day I would be given the opportunity to go home and live life as a productive member of society,” Burrell told the panel in a video conference from inside the prison.

Jimmie Edwards III, Tyesha’s brother, told the AP that he and his family are upset with the decision. He said the justice system failed his family, and media coverage and support for Burrell’s release overshadows his sister's death.

“She never got to go to her prom. She never got to go to college. She never got to go to junior high school or high school,” he said. “Her life was taken away at 11. Who’s the victim?”

Gov. Tim Walz, a member of the board, recommended the commuted sentence, saying science has found and the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that teenage minds work differently than those of adults, and that a life sentence for a teenager is too extreme.

“While this board is not a fact finder, it does have the power to determine when justice is served through the power of clemency and mercy,” Walz said, adding: “We cannot turn a blind eye to the developments in science and law as we look at this case.”

Last week, an independent panel of national legal experts also recommended Burrell's immediate release after reviewing the facts and all of the available evidence.

Burrell was convicted in the killing of Tyesha, a Black sixth grader who was shot through the heart inside her family’s south Minneapolis home. He always maintained his innocence, and another man has confessed to being the shooter.

Walz addressed the Edwards family during the hearing, saying: “We’re not here to relitigate the crime committed against your family that took your daughter away. There is nothing I can do to ease your pain, and it will not be made better. But we must act today to recognize the law in this area has changed. Justice is not served by incarcerating a child for his entire lifetime for a horrible mistake committed many years ago.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who was the city’s top prosecutor at the time of the killing, has used Burrell’s conviction throughout her political career to tout her record of being tough on crime. She raised it again last year on the stage of the Democratic presidential primary debate.

The AP’s yearlong investigation showed there was no hard evidence — no gun, DNA or fingerprints — tying Burrell to the shooting. Among other things, police did not collect a corner store’s surveillance video, which Burrell said could have cleared him. And video footage showed the lead homicide detective offering a man in police custody $500 for Burrell’s name, even if it was just hearsay.

Burrell’s co-defendants said the teenager was not at the scene that day.

Klobuchar released a statement saying the board made the right decision. She also urged a conviction review unit to continue investigating the facts.

New questions about Burrell’s case surfaced just before Minneapolis was thrust into the national spotlight after a police officer held his knee against George Floyd’s neck outside a convenience store as Floyd gasped for breath. It was the same Cup Foods store that Burrell said could have provided his alibi if surveillance tapes had been pulled.

Floyd’s death sparked racial injustice protests and put renewed focus on some law enforcement practices from the 1990s and early 2000s, when harsher policing and tougher sentencing led to the highest lock-up rates in the nation’s history. Those incarcerations hit Black and brown communities the hardest.

Under public pressure after the AP report, Klobuchar threw her support behind the creation of the independent panel, saying it was just as important to protect the innocent as punish the guilty. In its report, the panel raised concerns about the police investigation that mirrored many of those uncovered by the AP.

The panel’s report said officers suffered from “tunnel vision” while pursuing Burrell as a suspect, homing in on evidence that supported their theory of guilt and ignoring that which may have helped him. Officers relied heavily on a single eyewitness, who offered conflicting accounts, along with jailhouse informants, who benefited generously for testifying.

Two of the informants have since recanted. One had his 16-year prison sentence cut down to three. Another said he was cooperating with police in 14 other cases.

The panel said it saw no purpose served by keeping Burrell locked up. It pointed to his age at the time of the crime, said he had no prior record and that he behaved well behind bars. It also cited U.S. Supreme Court rulings in recent years that argued against overly harsh sentences for juveniles because their brains and decision-making skills are not fully developed.

“In considering the sentence, we became profoundly aware of how our nation has changed in the way we consider juveniles who become enmeshed in the criminal justice system,” Mark Osler, who chaired the panel, wrote in the Minneapolis Star Tribune this past weekend.

Burrell was jailed during an era “marked by racially charged fearmongering about young ‘super-predators’ who would be violent for the entirety of their lives,” Osler wrote.

Edwards III, Tyesha's brother, said news of Burrell's release is especially hard after the death of his mother last year.

“When she lost our sister, it took her away. She was never able to recover,” he said of his mother. “I’m glad my mom is not here to witness this, because it would just break her heart.”

___

Associated Press writers Amy Forliti and Mohamed Ibrahim contributed to this report.

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, Myon Burrell stands for a photograph at the Stillwater Correctional Facility in Stillwater, Minn. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in the murder of Tyesha Edwards, an 11-year-old girl pierced in the heart by a stray bullet in 2002 while doing homework at her family's dining room table. Minnesota's pardon board is set to review Burrell’s conviction and sentence on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020, file photo, Myon Burrell's inmate number is labeled on his cell's bars at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater, Minn. Minnesota's pardon board is set to review Burrell’s conviction and sentence on Tuesday, Dec. 15. He was imprisoned for life as a teenager in the death of an 11-year-old girl, who was hit by a stray bullet while doing homework at her dining room table in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, Myon Burrell is interviewed at the Stillwater Correctional Facility, in Stillwater, Minn. He was convicted in the murder of Tyesha Edwards, an 11-year-old girl pierced in the heart by a stray bullet in 2002 while doing homework at her family's dining room table. Minnesota's pardon board is set to review Burrell’s conviction and sentence on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. He was imprisoned for life as a teenager nearly two decades ago. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, Ianna Burrell displays a newspaper clipping that followed the murder trial of her brother, Myon Burrell, at her home in Shakopee, Minn. Minnesota's pardon board is set to review Burrell’s conviction and sentence on Tuesday, Dec. 15. He was imprisoned for life as a teenager in the death of an Tyesha Edwards, an 11-year-old girl, who was hit by a stray bullet while doing homework at her dining room table in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020, file photo, Myon Burrell sits inside his cell at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater, Minn. Minnesota's pardon board is set to review Burrell’s conviction and sentence on Tuesday, Dec. 15. He was imprisoned for life as a teenager in the death of an 11-year-old girl, who was hit by a stray bullet while doing homework at her dining room table in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Snow coats the rooftops of the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater prison where Myon Burrell is set to have his parole hearing, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Bayport, Minn. He was convicted in the murder of Tyesha Edwards, an 11-year-old girl pierced in the heart by a stray bullet in 2002 while doing homework at her family's dining room table. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

This undated photo provided by Jimmie Edwards III shows his sister Tyesha Edwards. Minnesota’s pardon board on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, commuted the sentence of Myon Burrell, a Black man who was sent to prison for life as a teen in the high-profile murder case that raised questions about the integrity of the criminal justice system that put him away. Tyesha Edwards was was hit by a stray bullet while doing homework at her dining room table in 2002. (Jimmie Edwards III/Linda Longino via AP) Credit: Linda Longino Credit: Linda Longino