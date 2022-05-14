Minnesota GOP reconvenes to back candidate for governor

Jensen was expected to lead on the first ballot, but it takes 60% of the delegates to win the endorsement. The family physician from Chaska got the earliest start and raised the most money. He built a national following as he framed his COVID-19 vaccine skepticism — and opposition to mask mandates and school and business closures — as support for medical freedom.
Gazelka, a state senator from of East Gull Lake, has been stressing law and order in the wake of the sometimes violent unrest and spike in crime following Floyd's death in 2020. Qualls, who is Black, has underlined his rise from poverty to success and his outsider status. He raised nearly $468,000 in the first three months of the year, the highest first-quarter take for any candidate.
Also seeking the endorsement were former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek, dermatologist Neil Shah and Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy.
Caption
GOP candidate for governor Scott Jensen greets people during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention, Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Caption
GOP candidate for governor Scott Jensen greets people during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention, Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Caption
Republican candidate for governor state Sen. Paul Gazelka, greets delegates during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention, Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Caption
Republican candidate for governor state Sen. Paul Gazelka, greets delegates during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention, Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Caption
Republican candidate for governor Kendall Qualls greets delegates during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention, Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Caption
Republican candidate for governor Kendall Qualls greets delegates during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention, Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Caption
Republican candidate for governor Neil Shah greets delegates during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention, Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Caption
Republican candidate for governor Neil Shah greets delegates during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention, Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Caption
GOP candidate for governor Mike Murphy speaks with a people during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention, Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Caption
GOP candidate for governor Mike Murphy speaks with a people during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention, Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Caption
Republican attorney general candidate Doug Wardlow, left, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell work the crowd at the Minnesota GOP state convention in Rochester, Minn. on Friday, May 13, 2022. Wardlow is general counsel for MyPillow, while Lindell has risen to national prominence for perpetuating the baseless claim that Trump won the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)
Credit: Steve Karnowski
Caption
Republican attorney general candidate Doug Wardlow, left, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell work the crowd at the Minnesota GOP state convention in Rochester, Minn. on Friday, May 13, 2022. Wardlow is general counsel for MyPillow, while Lindell has risen to national prominence for perpetuating the baseless claim that Trump won the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)
Credit: Steve Karnowski
Credit: Steve Karnowski
Caption
Kim Crockett speaks during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention, Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Caption
Kim Crockett speaks during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention, Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Caption
Delegates recite the "Pledge of Allegiance" to open the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention, Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Caption
Delegates recite the "Pledge of Allegiance" to open the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention, Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Caption
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell points to GOP candidate for attorney general Doug Wardlow during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention, Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Caption
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell points to GOP candidate for attorney general Doug Wardlow during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention, Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Caption
GOP attorney general candidate Jim Schultz speaks during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention, Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Caption
GOP attorney general candidate Jim Schultz speaks during the first day of the Minnesota State Republican Convention, Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in. Rochester, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
Credit: Glen Stubbe
Credit: Glen Stubbe