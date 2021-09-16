Minnesota high court OKs ballot question on Minneapolis PD

The proposal has its roots in the "defund the police" movement, which gained steam after Floyd's death last summer sparked protests, civil unrest and a national reckoning on racial justice. The amendment does not use the term "defund." But it would remove the city charter's requirement that Minneapolis have a police department with a minimum staffing level. Many details of how the new agency would work would be left up to the the City Council and mayor to decide later.

Yes 4 Minneapolis, which spearheaded the initiative, insists that the city would continue to have police if voters approve the amendment, but that the new department would be free to take a fresh approach to public safety that could reduce excessive policing against communities of color.

Opponents of the amendment, including former council member Don Samuels and his wife, Sondra, said the ballot language leaves too many important questions unexplained for voters about how the new department would be implemented, led, staffed and funded.

Yes 4 Minneapolis argued in its filing with the Supreme Court that the Minneapolis Police Department would not automatically disappear if the amendment passed. The group said the department would continue to exist under current city ordinances until the City Council passed new laws to establish the new agency, and that the council could keep the force in place as long as necessary for an orderly transition.

Caption Minneapolis residents Don and Sondra Samuels listen as their attorney Joe Anthony speaks at a press conference to discuss where the situation stands regarding language on the future of the Minneapolis policing ballot Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Minneapolis. A judge struck down ballot language last week that aimed to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new agency, which sent the City Council scrambling to approve new language that members hope will stand up. The injunction to keep the language off the ballot was sought by former City Council Member Samuels, his wife, and businessman Bruce Dachis. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: David Joles/Star Tribune Credit: David Joles/Star Tribune

