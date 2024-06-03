Mired in disappointing season, Atlanta United fires coach Gonzalo Pineda

United managed only one victory — a surprising 3-1 road triumph over Lionel Messi and MLS-leading Inter Miami last week — in its final 11 games with Pineda on the sideline. The team is 1-6-4 over that span, dropping to 13th in the Eastern Conference and 24th overall in MLS.

Assistant coach Rob Valentino will take over as interim coach while Atlanta conducts the search for Pineda's successor.

“We are grateful to Gonzalo for his commitment and dedication to the club over the last four seasons,” club CEO and President Garth Lagerwey said in a statement. “We made this decision in an effort to move the team in a new direction. As we continue to evaluate all aspects of our sporting operation, Rob will have our full support to turn our season around in the second half.”

United also fired assistant coaches Diego de la Torre and Eugenio Villazon. Goalkeeper coach Liam Curran will remain in his current role.

Pineda led Atlanta to a 34-34-39 record in league play after taking over the head coaching job during the 2021 season. The team made two playoff appearances during his four seasons at the helm, but was eliminated in the opening round both times.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP