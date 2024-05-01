'Miss Peregrine' author Ransom Riggs to launch new fantasy series, 'Sunderworld'

NEW YORK (AP) — Ransom Riggs' first new series since the million-selling "Miss Peregrine" books will launch this summer.

“Sunderworld, Vol. 1 The Extraordinary Disappointments of Leopold Berry” begins the adventures of a Los Angeles teen who, after his mother's death, has some surreal encounters in his everyday life. Dutton Books for Young Readers, a Penguin Random House imprint, will publish “Sunderworld” on Aug. 27.