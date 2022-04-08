Missile kills at least 50 at crowded Ukrainian train station

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the regional governor of Donetsk, which lies in the Donbas, said that 50 people were killed, including five children, and many dozens more were wounded.

“There are many people in a serious condition, without arms or legs,” Mayor Oleksandr Goncharenko said. Even with 30 to 40 surgeons working to treat them, the local hospital was struggling to cope, he said.

Britain’s Defense Minister Ben Wallace denounced the attack as a war crime, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called it “completely unacceptable.”

“There are almost no words for it,” European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is on a visit to Ukraine, told reporters. “The cynical behavior (by Russia) has almost no benchmark anymore.”

Ukrainian authorities and Western officials have repeatedly accused Russian forces of atrocities in the war that began with Russia's invasion on Feb. 24 and has since forced more than 4 million of Ukrainians to flee the country and displaced millions more. Some of the most startling evidence of atrocities has come from towns around Ukraine's capital that Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops pulled back from in recent days.

In Bucha, Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk has said investigators found at least three sites of mass shootings of civilians and were still finding bodies in yards, parks and city squares — 90% of whom were shot.

Russia has falsely claimed that the scenes in Bucha were staged.

On Friday, workers pulled corpses from a mass grave near a church in the town under spitting rain, lining up black body bags in rows in the mud.

About 67 people were buried in the grave, according to a statement from Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova's office, which is investigating the deaths, and other mass casualties involving civilians, as possible war crimes.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy warned that more horrors could yet be revealed. Already, he said atrocities worse than the ones in Bucha had surfaced in Borodyanka, another settlement outside the capital. Twenty-six bodies were found there Thursday.

“And what will happen when the world learns the whole truth about what the Russian troops did in Mariupol?” Zelenskyy said late Thursday, referring to the besieged southern port that has seen some of the greatest suffering during Russia’s invasion.

The killings around Kyiv were revealed after Russian forces pulled back after failing to take the capital in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance. Russian troops have now set their sights on the Donbas, a mostly Russian-speaking, industrial region in eastern Ukraine where Moscow-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years and control some areas.

A senior U.S. defense official said Friday that the Pentagon believes some of the retreating units were so badly damaged that they are “for all intents and purposes eradicated.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal military assessments.

But the official did not say how many units sustained such extensive damage. Overall, the official said the U.S. believes Russia has lost between 15% and 20% of its combat power since the war began. While some combat units are withdrawing to be resupplied in Russia, Moscow has added thousands of troops around Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, he said.

The train station hit in Friday's missile strike is located in Ukrainian government-controlled territory, but Russia insisted it wasn't behind the attack. The Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of carrying it out in a statement carried by state news agency RIA Novosti, as did the region's Moscow-backed separatists, who work closely with Russian regular troops.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the country’s forces “do not use” the type of missile that hit the station — but experts said in fact they have used it during the war.

One analyst added that only Russia would have reason to target railway infrastructure in the Donbas.

“The Ukrainian military is desperately trying to reinforce units in the area … and the railway stations in that area in Ukrainian-held territory are critical for movement of equipment and people,” said Justin Bronk, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

Bronk pointed to other occasions that Russian authorities have tried to deflect blame by claiming their forces no longer use an older weapon “to kind of muddy the waters and try and create doubt.” He also suggested that Russia specifically chose the missile type because the Ukrainian army also has it.

A Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence, also said Russia’s forces do have the missile used in the attack — and that given the location and impact of the strike it was “likely” one of theirs, though they could not formally attribute it to Moscow.

The strikes comes as Russia is concentrating equipment and troops and increasing shelling and bombing ahead of an expected onslaught, said Serhiy Haidai, governor of the Luhansk region, which lies in the Donbas.

“We sense the end of preparations for that massive breakthrough, for that great battle which will happen here around us,” he said in a televised address.

Ukrainian officials have pleaded with Western powers to send more arms — and further punish Russia with sanctions — in order to stop the offensive. NATO nations agreed Thursday to increase their supply of weapons, and Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced on a trip to Ukraine on Friday that his country has donated its Soviet-era S-300 air defense system to Ukraine.

American and Slovak officials said the U.S. will then deploy a Patriot missile system to Slovakia.

Zelenskyy had appealed for S-300s to help the country “close the skies” to Russian warplanes and missiles.

Heger accompanied von der Leyen, the EU Commission president, and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to Kyiv, part of efforts to signal the EU’s support for Ukraine. After meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday, von der Leyen provided the Ukrainian president with a questionnaire that is a first step for applying for EU membership.

In anticipation of intensified attacks by Russian forces, hundreds of Ukrainians fled villages in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions that were either under attack or occupied.

“They are waiting for a big battle,” said Marina Morozova, who fled Kherson with her husband. The city was the first major one to fall to the Russians and is the scene of continued fighting as Ukrainians work to re-take it.

Morozova, 69, said only Russian television and radio was available. The Russians handed out humanitarian aid, she said, and filmed the distribution.

Anna reported from Bucha, Ukraine. Robert Burns in Washington and Jill Lawless and Danica Kirka in London and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption Ukrainian servicemen carry a body after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Caption Ukrainian servicemen carry a body after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Caption In this photo published on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel, blood stains are seen among bags and a baby carriage on a platform after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo published on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel, blood stains are seen among bags and a baby carriage on a platform after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Relatives cry at the mass grave of civilians killed during Russian occupation in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. An international organization formed to identify the dead and missing from the 1990s Balkan conflicts is preparing to send a team of forensics experts to Ukraine as the death toll mounts more than six weeks into the war caused by Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Caption Relatives cry at the mass grave of civilians killed during Russian occupation in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. An international organization formed to identify the dead and missing from the 1990s Balkan conflicts is preparing to send a team of forensics experts to Ukraine as the death toll mounts more than six weeks into the war caused by Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption A killed body lies covered after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. Hours after warning that Ukraine's forces already had found worse scenes of brutality in a settlement north of Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that “thousands” of people were at the station in Kramatorsk, a city in the eastern Donetsk region, when it was hit by a missile. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Caption A killed body lies covered after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. Hours after warning that Ukraine's forces already had found worse scenes of brutality in a settlement north of Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that “thousands” of people were at the station in Kramatorsk, a city in the eastern Donetsk region, when it was hit by a missile. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Caption EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, looks at covered bodies of killed civilians in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Caption EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, looks at covered bodies of killed civilians in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption A stuffed horse with bloodstains on it lies on a platform after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. Hours after warning that Ukraine's forces already had found worse scenes of brutality in a settlement north of Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that “thousands” of people were at the station in Kramatorsk, a city in the eastern Donetsk region, when it was hit by a missile. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Caption A stuffed horse with bloodstains on it lies on a platform after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. Hours after warning that Ukraine's forces already had found worse scenes of brutality in a settlement north of Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that “thousands” of people were at the station in Kramatorsk, a city in the eastern Donetsk region, when it was hit by a missile. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Caption A Ukrainian serviceman opens his arms in front of an apartment building damaged by shelling in the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko) Credit: Andrew Marienko Credit: Andrew Marienko Caption A Ukrainian serviceman opens his arms in front of an apartment building damaged by shelling in the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko) Credit: Andrew Marienko Credit: Andrew Marienko

Caption Children play with a dog in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd Caption Children play with a dog in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Credit: Rodrigo Abd Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Caption A crater from an explosion is seen next to apartment buildings damaged by shelling in the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko) Credit: Andrew Marienko Credit: Andrew Marienko Caption A crater from an explosion is seen next to apartment buildings damaged by shelling in the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko) Credit: Andrew Marienko Credit: Andrew Marienko

Caption Men wearing protective gear exhume the bodies of killed civilians in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. An international organization formed to identify the dead and missing from the 1990s Balkan conflicts is preparing to send a team of forensics experts to Ukraine as the death toll mounts more than six weeks into the war caused by Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Caption Men wearing protective gear exhume the bodies of killed civilians in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. An international organization formed to identify the dead and missing from the 1990s Balkan conflicts is preparing to send a team of forensics experts to Ukraine as the death toll mounts more than six weeks into the war caused by Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption Oleg Mezhiritsky, right, and his mother Lidiya Mezhiritska, stand outside their house, damaged after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana Caption Oleg Mezhiritsky, right, and his mother Lidiya Mezhiritska, stand outside their house, damaged after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana Credit: Felipe Dana

Caption A man settles in a basement of an apartment building in the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko) Credit: Andrew Marienko Credit: Andrew Marienko Caption A man settles in a basement of an apartment building in the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko) Credit: Andrew Marienko Credit: Andrew Marienko

Caption A man rides a bicycle as a tail of a missile sticks out in the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko) Credit: Andrew Marienko Credit: Andrew Marienko Caption A man rides a bicycle as a tail of a missile sticks out in the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko) Credit: Andrew Marienko Credit: Andrew Marienko

Caption Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy receives a questionnaire to begin the process for considering his country's application for European Union membership from EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Adam Schreck) Credit: Adam Schreck Credit: Adam Schreck Caption Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy receives a questionnaire to begin the process for considering his country's application for European Union membership from EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Adam Schreck) Credit: Adam Schreck Credit: Adam Schreck