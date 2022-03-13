Hamburger icon
Missiles target US consulate in north Iraq, no casualties

Nation & World
By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA, Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Iraqi security forces say at least six missiles have targeted the U.S. consulate in Iraq’s northern city of Irbil, with several missiles hitting the building

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces say at least six missiles have been fired toward the U.S. consulate in the Iraq’s northern city of Irbil, with several missiles hitting the building.

The officials said there were no immediate report of casualties from the attack which occurred late Saturday and caused material damage in the area. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

One of the officials said the ballistic missiles were fired from Iran. The attack comes several days after an Israeli strike near Damascus, Syria killed two members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency quoted Iraqi media acknowledging the attacks, without saying where they originated.

The U.S. military declined to immediately comment on the attack.

