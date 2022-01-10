Missing cat that likes to sit on horses reunited with family

Ann Kandis said the cat, named Noodles, jumped into the trunk of her father's car in November 2018 while he was at the family's farm in Geneseo, the Quad-City Times reported. Her father drove off, but stopped along the road when he heard a noise. He opened the trunk and the cat jumped out.

The family posted “lost cat” notices and searched along the road but couldn't find Noodles.