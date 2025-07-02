Missing Clark, Fever soar past Lynx 74-59 to win WNBA Commissioner's Cup

Minnesota had its worst offensive performance of the season, shooting 34.9% from the floor and making 4-of-16 3-pointers after averaging 9.4 3-pointers this season.

Sophie Cunningham scored 13 points while Aliyah Boston, Aari McDonald and Kelsey Mitchell each scored 12 points.

Alanna Smith led Minnesota with 15 points. Napheesa Collier had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Courtney Williams added 11 points but had six of the team's 16 turnovers.

Smith hit a 3-pointer and made an acrobatic layup to cap a 12-0 run that gave Minnesota an 18-9 lead.

The Lynx stretched their lead to 27-14 early in the second quarter. But they were held scoreless for the final 8:17 of the half, gong 0 for 10 from the floor as the Fever stormed back. Cunningham hit a pair of 3s as Indiana closed the quarter on an 18-0 run to take a 32-27 lead at the half.

The Fever built their lead to double figures as Howard scored 10 points in the third quarter and the Lynx never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

When Minnesota rallied to cut their deficit to 60-51 midway through the fourth quarter, Cunningham buried her third 3-pointer of the night to silence the crowd and send the Fever on their way.

The Lynx beat the New York Liberty on the road in last year’s Commissioner’s Cup final. Minnesota earned home-court advantage this year by virtue of its league-best 14-2 record.

