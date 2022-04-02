dayton-daily-news logo
X

Missing hiker's body found in LA park with dog by his side

This undated photo released by the Los Angeles Police Departement shows Oscar Alejandro Hernandez. A hiker who went missing two weeks earlier was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said. Hernandez was reported missing on March 16, 2022. His body was found Thursday, March 31, in a remote area of the urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated. He apparently hadn't left Hernandez's side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV. There was no immediate word on the cause of his death. (Courtesy of Los Angeles Police Department vis AP)

caption arrowCaption
This undated photo released by the Los Angeles Police Departement shows Oscar Alejandro Hernandez. A hiker who went missing two weeks earlier was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said. Hernandez was reported missing on March 16, 2022. His body was found Thursday, March 31, in a remote area of the urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated. He apparently hadn't left Hernandez's side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV. There was no immediate word on the cause of his death. (Courtesy of Los Angeles Police Department vis AP)

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Authorities say a hiker who went missing more than two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A hiker who went missing two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was reported missing on March 16. His body was found Thursday night in a remote area of the sprawling urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated.

He apparently hadn't left Hernandez's side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV.

Hernandez was last seen near the park merry-go-round's hiking trails, according to a missing person flier posted by his family.

There was no immediate word on the cause of his death.

caption arrowCaption
This undated photo released by the Los Angeles Police Departement shows Oscar Alejandro Hernandez. A hiker who went missing two weeks earlier was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said. Hernandez was reported missing on March 16, 2022. His body was found Thursday, March 31, in a remote area of the urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated. He apparently hadn't left Hernandez's side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV. There was no immediate word on the cause of his death. (Courtesy of Los Angeles Police Department vis AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This undated photo released by the Los Angeles Police Departement shows Oscar Alejandro Hernandez. A hiker who went missing two weeks earlier was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said. Hernandez was reported missing on March 16, 2022. His body was found Thursday, March 31, in a remote area of the urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated. He apparently hadn't left Hernandez's side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV. There was no immediate word on the cause of his death. (Courtesy of Los Angeles Police Department vis AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This undated photo released by the Los Angeles Police Departement shows Oscar Alejandro Hernandez. A hiker who went missing two weeks earlier was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said. Hernandez was reported missing on March 16, 2022. His body was found Thursday, March 31, in a remote area of the urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated. He apparently hadn't left Hernandez's side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV. There was no immediate word on the cause of his death. (Courtesy of Los Angeles Police Department vis AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News
1
Video contrasts police depiction of stun gun on Black man
2
Live updates | Red Cross tries to reach besieged Mariupol
3
UConn-South Carolina title tilt packs plenty of star power
4
Border asylum limits ending, but not Biden's migrant woes
5
Sri Lankan president declares curfew to preempt protests
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top