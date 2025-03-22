Missing madness: NCAA Tournament bereft of buzzer-beaters and major upsets so far

But as the NCAA Tournament winds toward the end of the first round, the bracket has been bereft of the buzzer-beaters and major upsets that have become ubiquitous during March Madness.

No Fairleigh Dickinson over top-seeded Purdue or UMBC taking down No. 1 Virginia. Not even a Princeton over No. 2 seed Arizona or Saint Peter's chopping down blueblood Kentucky.

The best the bracket has so far is a pair of No. 12 seeds over 5s. That's become almost expected — occurring at 35% clip, according to the NCAA — and one of them wasn't even an upset. Colorado State was favored by 2 1/2 points over short-handed Memphis, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, and the Rams won 78-70.

No. 12 seed McNeese was the other winner, outlasting Clemson 69-67 after nearly blowing a 12-point lead the final minute.

No. 11 seed Drake also had a mild first-round surprise, taking down No. 6 seed Missouri 67-57, but 11 over 6 is even more common than a 12 beating a 5, occurring 39% of the time.

“I would be lying if I didn’t say I didn’t expect it,” Drake coach Ben McCollum said. “I expected it. That’s what I expected. I expected exactly this.”

Just like college basketball fans expect buzzer-beaters in March.

We're still waiting.

Amarr Knox had the closest thing to a buzzer-beater, scoring on a layup with a second left in Alabama State's 70-68 win over Saint Francis in the First Four on Tuesday. It wasn't exactly Grant Hill to Christian Laettner; instead, it was more of a tip drill on a length-of-the-court pass that dropped into Knox's hands.

“You just said it: March Madness,” said Alabama State coach Tony Madlock said.

Vanderbilt nearly had its one shining moment, only to see Devin McGlockton's 3-point attempt clang off the back rim in a 59-56 loss to Saint Mary's.

So, does that mean the bracket has been boring? No chance the spectacle of the NCAA Tournament would ever be called that.

It's just there hasn't been a whole lot of madness in March — at least not yet.

