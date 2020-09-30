Missing man's body found 1,500 feet underwater in Lake Tahoe

Authorities began a missing person investigation on Aug. 10 after a boat rented by 29-year-old Ryan Normolye of Closter, New Jersey, washed ashore in Glenbrook, Nevada without him in it, KCRA-TV reported.

Search crews found Normolye’s approximate location using his phone’s GPS data, but his body wasn’t found until Sept. 26, officials said Monday. First responders from Tahoe’s police and fire departments, the Douglas County Sheriff’s and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office started another search operation after Normolye’s family enlisted the help of Bruce’s Legacy.