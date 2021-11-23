dayton-daily-news logo
X

Missing the point: Man in Germany drives to driving test

Nation & World
1 hour ago
A man in Germany has discovered the hard way that it’s best to get a driving license before trying to use it

BERLIN (AP) — A man in Germany has discovered the hard way that it's best to get a driving license first before trying to use it.

Police in Bergheim, near Cologne, said Tuesday that the 37-year-old drove himself to his driving test, parking an Opel Zafira outside the test center in front of an astonished examiner.

They said he told police officers who were called to the scene on Monday that he had only driven because he wanted to make sure to get to the driving test on time.

His test was immediately called off. The man now faces an investigation for driving without a license. Police also opened an investigation of the car's owner.

In Other News
1
Texas congressman joins GOP race for attorney general
2
Slovakia proposes lockdown amid record infection surge
3
Turkish lira plunges 10% after Erdogan defends rate cuts
4
Pope after US Christmas parade crash: May good overcome evil
5
US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top