Mississippi clinic drops challenge of near-ban on abortion

The Pink House stopped offering medication and surgical abortions July 6, the day before Mississippi enacted a law that bans most abortions. Mississippi was one of several states with a trigger law contingent on the Supreme Court overturning the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

The Mississippi trigger law, passed in 2007, says abortion is legal only if the pregnant woman’s life is in danger or if a pregnancy is caused by a rape reported to law enforcement. It does not have an exception for pregnancies caused by incest.

On July 5, a state court judge rejected a request by the clinic's attorneys to block the trigger law from taking effect. The clinic appealed her ruling to the state Supreme Court.

Attorneys for the clinic cited a 1998 Mississippi Supreme Court ruling that said the state constitution invokes a right to privacy that “includes an implied right to choose whether or not to have an abortion.”

The state attorney general’s office argued that the 1998 ruling was rooted in U.S. Supreme Court decisions in 1973 and 1992 that established or protected abortion rights but were overturned on June 24. McDuff argued that state justices never said their ruling was made because of the federal Constitution.

Because the clinic is dropping its lawsuit, the Mississippi Supreme Court will not issue a new ruling that might contradict its own 1998 decision.

Combined Shape Caption A member of the security force sits outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Combined Shape Caption Diane Derzis, owner of the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., speaks at a news conference on her reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Friday, June 24, 2022. The clinic is the only facility that performs abortions in the Mississippi. However, the ruling ends constitutional protections for abortion. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Combined Shape Caption A lone abortion rights protest sign rests on the sidewalk by the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., Friday, July 8, 2022. The clinic was the only facility that performed abortions in the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)