Mississippi gov signs law limiting race in lessons

When the bill passed the Republican-controlled Senate in January, all of the Black senators withheld their votes and walked out in protest.

Republicans across the country have been raising money by saying critical race theory is a threat and multiple Republican-led states have banned or limited the teaching of critical race theory or similar concepts through laws or administrative actions.

Critical race theory is an academic framework that examines how racism has shaped public policy and institutions such as the legal system, and how those have perpetuated the dominance of white people in society.

Mississippi Superintendent of Education Carey Wright said critical race theory is not taught in the state's schools. The University of Mississippi law school offers an elective class on the theory.

Mississippi has the highest percentage of Black residents of any state — about 38%. Along with other states in the Deep South, including neighboring Alabama, it was a crucible of the civil rights movement.

Rep. Robert Johnson, D-Natchez, center, and other members of the House Democratic Caucus express their objections to the body passing Senate Bill 2113, to prohibit the teaching of Critical Race Theory, on the steps of the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rep. Joey Hood, R-Ackerman, left, answers a question from Rep. John Faulkner, D-Holly Springs, about legislation he presented in the House Chamber at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rep. Zakiya Summers, D-Jackson, asks a question of Rep. Joey Hood, R-Ackerman, unseen, during his presentation of legislation in the House Chamber at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A copy of legislation that would limit how race can be taught in schools and universities is reviewed by a lawmaker in the House Chamber, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

State Rep. Ed Blackmon Jr., D-Canton argues against legislation that would limit how race can be taught in schools and universities, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in the House Chamber at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Black lawmakers raised concerns that if the bill becomes law, it would stifle honest lessons about racism. The white lawmaker who explained the bill said repeatedly that it would not prevent the teaching of history, but would only prevent teaching that any person is superior or inferior because of race, sex or national origin. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)