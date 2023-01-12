Mississippi governor bans TikTok from government devices

Similar moves to prohibit TikTok on government devices have been made by top officials in about one-third of U.S. states, a large share of them Republicans. On Jan. 6, Wisconsin's Democratic governor announced he plans to introduce a ban on the use of TikTok on state phones. Kansas' Democratic governor has also issued a ban.

Congress recently banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices over bipartisan concerns about security.

Reeves' directive would compel state agencies to ensure no state employees download or use TikTok or other software applications developed by ByteDance on state-issued devices. He also directed the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services to block access to TikTok from the state network.

Mississippi state employees have been directed to remove, delete and uninstall all relevant applications from state-issued devices by Jan. 31.

