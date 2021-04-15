Missouri city settles part in suit over Black inmate's death

A federal judge said Wednesday that she would likely approve the settlement between the mother, widow and nine children of Tory Sanders and the city of Charleston and several of its police officers, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The family's lawsuit is still pending against Mississippi County, the former sheriff and jail staffers.

Sanders' 2017 death has drawn comparisons to last May's death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after a white police officer pinned down the handcuffed Black man's neck for several minutes. That officer, who was later fired, is standing trial in Floyd's death.