Missouri, Florida scuffle on field at halftime in Swamp

Florida's Mullen had to be pulled away several times and was so irate by the end of the exchange that he came back out of the tunnel for a rousing curtain call from the home crowd.

It all started when Missouri's Trajan Jeffcoat delivered a late hit on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask after he released a desperation pass at the end of the second quarter. The ball fell incomplete, and Trask landed hard on his back. His linemen came to his defense. So did Mullen, who started screaming at the officials and the opposing sideline.