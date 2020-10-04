Missouri governor returns to office after battling COVID-19

Parson said on his Facebook page Sunday that he and his wife, Teresa Paulson, had both been cleared by doctors to return to work from their home in Bolivar in southwestern Missouri. They both tested positive on Sept. 23. Neither developed serious symptoms.

“I just want to thank everybody for their thoughts and prayers during this time. We are so blessed to be fortunate to be in the over 100,000 people in the state of Missouri that's recovered from the coronavirus,” Parson, a Republican, said in a video posted on his Facebook page.