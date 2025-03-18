Missouri hires former Tennessee star and coach Kellie Harper as its new women's basketball coach

Harper grew up in Sparta, Tennessee, and played under Pat Summitt with the Volunteers, helping them to win three consecutive national championships. She began her coaching career in the SEC as an assistant at Auburn in 2000, and was the head coach for Western Carolina, NC State and Missouri State before replacing Holly Warlick at her alma mater in 2019.

Harper led the Vols to the NCAA Tournament each of the four seasons it was held, including back-to-back Sweet 16 trips in 2022 and '23. She was fired after last season, when Tennessee went 20-13 and made the second round of the NCAA tourney.

“Missouri is a special place, and I know firsthand the passion and pride that surrounds this program," Harper said. “Our family is excited to return to the state of Missouri. I look forward to working with our leadership and our student-athletes, building strong relationships throughout the community and winning championships in Columbia.”

Harper replaces Robin Pingeton, who stepped down after 13 seasons leading the Tigers.

“Kellie is a proven winner and dynamic leader," Veatch said. "She is nationally respected, and her experience in the SEC, her deep ties to the state of Missouri and her ability to recruit and develop championship-level players make her the ideal leader for our program. We are incredibly excited about the future of Mizzou women’s basketball under her leadership.”

Harper, who is only the fifth women's basketball coach in school history, has spent 20 years as a Division I head coach. Her teams are a combined 393-260 with nine NCAA Tournament appearances and four conference tournament titles.

Missouri is planning an introductory news conference for Mizzou Arena. The date for it has not been announced.

“The foundation is in place for success,” Harper said, "and I can’t wait to get started.”

