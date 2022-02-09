Missouri man convicted at 14 of killing mom gets parole

A petition by Politte's attorneys last year seeking his release from prison faulted investigators who determined that the teen had gasoline on his shoes, which was the only physical evidence they said linked him to the crime. The findings were based on now-discredited fire investigation techniques, and the state has conceded that Politte did not have gas on his shoes, the attorneys said.

The petition said investigators ignored other potential suspects, including Politte’s father, who was going through a difficult divorce with Rita Politte at the time of her killing.

Michael Politte's attorneys said Tuesday that his parole will not curtail their efforts to get him exonerated.

"We will continue to litigate in court to overturn his conviction,” his lawyers said in a statement. “His release on parole means he can now continue this fight from home with his sisters.”