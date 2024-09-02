Missouri officer dies after crashing into a tree during high speed chase

Wehmeyer fled from an Osage Beach police officer who attempted to stop Wehmeyer for speeding on U.S. Highway 54. Carson then joined the pursuit before skidding off the road into a tree. Her car burst into flames, and she died of her injuries.

Carson joined the police department in 2023 and leaves behind her husband and six children, Osage Beach Police Chief Todd Davis said at a news conference.

Jail records did not indicate whether Wehmeyer had retained an attorney. In a phone call, a staffer at the Camden County Jail could not say whether the man had a lawyer.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Carson "will not be forgotten," in a statement published online.