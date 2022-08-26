Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment

Johnson said many parents have complained that the district doesn't use corporal punishment.

“We’ve had people actually thank us for it,” he said. “Surprisingly, those on social media would probably be appalled to hear us say these things, but the majority of people that I’ve run into have been supportive.”

The policy also says a witness from the district must be present and the discipline will not be used in front of other students.

“When it becomes necessary to use corporal punishment, it shall be administered so that there can be no chance of bodily injury or harm,” the policy says. “Striking a student on the head or face is not permitted.”

Missouri is one of 19 states that allows corporal punishment in schools. Periodic efforts to ban corporal punishment in schools have failed to gain traction in the state Legislature.

A spokeswoman for Missouri’s K-12 education department said the state does not track which school districts allow corporal punishment because those decisions are made at the local level and approved by school boards.